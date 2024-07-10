Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of WBS opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $36.36 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Webster Financial by 7,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

