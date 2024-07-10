Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pembina Pipeline (PPL)

Pembina Pipeline (TSE: PPL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/5/2024 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$55.00 to C$56.00.

7/3/2024 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$55.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$57.00 to C$58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$51.00 to C$52.00.

5/21/2024 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$50.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/19/2024 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2024 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$50.00 to C$51.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$54.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$50.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of C$38.79 and a 1-year high of C$51.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.04.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 20.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.1496556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.75%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total value of C$1,098,764.74. In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$50.19 per share, with a total value of C$50,190.00. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total value of C$1,098,764.74. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

