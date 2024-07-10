Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $32.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $36.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of WERN opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.24. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 390.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

