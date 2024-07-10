Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after UBS Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $34.86, but opened at $33.50. UBS Group now has a $39.00 price target on the stock. Werner Enterprises shares last traded at $34.12, with a volume of 85,327 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $318,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 12.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 840,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,751,000 after purchasing an additional 81,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.75%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

