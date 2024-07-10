Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.90

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.90 and last traded at $41.90, with a volume of 605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WES shares. StockNews.com cut Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $887.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.22 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.875 dividend. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 322,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 64,370 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,521,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,260,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after buying an additional 89,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,571,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,480,000 after acquiring an additional 622,108 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 29,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

