Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $172.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Westlake in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Vertical Research downgraded Westlake from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Westlake from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westlake presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.15.

Get Westlake alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Westlake

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $140.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.84. Westlake has a 1-year low of $112.77 and a 1-year high of $162.64. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth about $1,273,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Westlake by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 64,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Westlake by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $8,492,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Westlake by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.