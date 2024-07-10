Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Shares Up 7.1%

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.14 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). 2,188,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 1,345,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80 ($0.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of £9.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.06.

In other Westminster Group news, insider Peter Fowler bought 185,000 shares of Westminster Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £5,550 ($7,109.00). In other Westminster Group news, insider Mark Hughes bought 191,884 shares of Westminster Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £5,756.52 ($7,373.54). Also, insider Peter Fowler acquired 185,000 shares of Westminster Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £5,550 ($7,109.00). Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology security solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Technology.

