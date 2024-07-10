Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Trading 1.3% Higher

The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.01 and last traded at $6.01. 126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.
Wharf Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24.
About Wharf
Founded in 1886 as the 17th company registered in Hong Kong, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 0004) is a premier company with strong connection to the history of Hong Kong. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index from the 1960s, Wharf is backed by a long standing mission of Building for Tomorrow and a proven track record in management and execution.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wharf
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.