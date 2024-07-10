Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Trading 1.3% Higher

The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.01 and last traded at $6.01. 126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24.

Founded in 1886 as the 17th company registered in Hong Kong, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 0004) is a premier company with strong connection to the history of Hong Kong. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index from the 1960s, Wharf is backed by a long standing mission of Building for Tomorrow and a proven track record in management and execution.

