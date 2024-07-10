Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Up 11.3%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.45. 272,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,009,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.
The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $197.10 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 495.46% and a negative net margin of 44.05%.
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.
