Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Up 11.3%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.45. 272,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,009,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $197.10 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 495.46% and a negative net margin of 44.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UP. Kore Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,552,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 315.6% in the 4th quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 156,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 118,699 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

