Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 103 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 19,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $105.60 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $113.91. The company has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.69 and its 200 day moving average is $96.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 15.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.