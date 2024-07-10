Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,630 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,137,000 after buying an additional 2,472,866 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,213,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,281,000 after buying an additional 1,109,876 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 311.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,195,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,461,000 after buying an additional 905,279 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,810,000 after buying an additional 851,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,012,239 shares of company stock worth $812,203,994. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $147.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

