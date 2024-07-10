Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 199 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.6% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.93.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $163.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.44. General Electric has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $170.80. The firm has a market cap of $178.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

