Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 247 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,722.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,649.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,608.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

