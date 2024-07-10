Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 332 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 69.0% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 22.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $174.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.52.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

