Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 429 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $20,476,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $862,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 608,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,901,000 after purchasing an additional 82,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,632,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,073,000 after buying an additional 636,492 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.42. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $117.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.3012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

