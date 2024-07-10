Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 515 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,367,000. Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,726,000. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,390,000 after buying an additional 1,918,730 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,140,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,430,000 after buying an additional 1,828,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,508,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,318,000 after buying an additional 1,389,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.3 %

BABA stock opened at $75.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $191.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.02. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

