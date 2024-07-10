Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 84 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 47.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Align Technology by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $247.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Align Technology from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.50.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

