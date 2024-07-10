Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 968 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in PDD were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PDD by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PDD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

PDD Stock Performance

PDD stock opened at $138.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.13. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.14 and a twelve month high of $164.69. The firm has a market cap of $190.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.63.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. Analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

