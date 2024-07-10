Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 21,800.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 33,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 26,972 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.98. The company has a market capitalization of $238.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $80.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AstraZeneca

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.