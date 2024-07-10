Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 1,174.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 25,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $426,834.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $222,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 854,995 shares in the company, valued at $15,244,560.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 25,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $426,834.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,584 shares in the company, valued at $555,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,494,233 shares of company stock worth $29,762,641 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 150.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

