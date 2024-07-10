Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 15,200.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $113,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM opened at $177.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of -282.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.87. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.34 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.36, for a total value of $1,708,853.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,378 shares in the company, valued at $89,657,902.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.36, for a total transaction of $1,708,853.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,657,902.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $36,665.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,413,960.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,975 shares of company stock worth $49,434,767 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.94.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

