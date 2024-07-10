Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,734 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $111.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $104.85 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.69.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

