Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,072 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 37,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,111,000 after acquiring an additional 118,706 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,193,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,476,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,799 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,257 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RIO opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.81. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

