Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SAP by 703.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,197 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 812,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,012,000 after purchasing an additional 31,502 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,503,000 after purchasing an additional 59,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.20.

Shares of SAP opened at $200.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.99. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $206.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

