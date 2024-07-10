Whittier Trust Co. Buys 1,060 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Exelon by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.91.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

