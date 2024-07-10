Whittier Trust Co. Buys 1,147 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 6.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $112.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.20. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $115.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 12.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IX

ORIX Company Profile

(Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.