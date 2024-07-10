Whittier Trust Co. Buys 134 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,379,967,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,596,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,655,089,000 after purchasing an additional 108,080 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Stryker by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,755,782,000 after buying an additional 642,178 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,403,401,000 after buying an additional 29,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $1,260,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $335.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.94. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.32.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

