Whittier Trust Co. Buys 266 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 94.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter worth $33,273,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 468,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,395,000 after buying an additional 50,653 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,803,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIN opened at $81.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.51. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $313.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.41 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

In other news, CFO Robert D. Starr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at $220,388.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland acquired 1,250 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.68 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,937.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert D. Starr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at $220,388.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIN. Bank of America dropped their target price on Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albany International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

