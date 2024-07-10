Whittier Trust Co. Buys 76 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $215.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $218.82.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

In other news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

