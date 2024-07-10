Whittier Trust Co. Buys 82 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $530.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $565.54 and a 200 day moving average of $559.22. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $389.90 and a 12-month high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.