Whittier Trust Co. Buys New Shares in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Price Performance

CBIZ stock opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $80.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

StockNews.com cut shares of CBIZ from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

