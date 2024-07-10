Whittier Trust Co. Buys Shares of 15,000 BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,857,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,121,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,449,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 125,720 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,203,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after buying an additional 423,468 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 8,592.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 337,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 333,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 285,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 41,850 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

BIGZ opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.0885 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 252,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,833,198.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,356,149 shares in the company, valued at $379,582,080.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 495,797 shares of company stock worth $3,630,125 in the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

