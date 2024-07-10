Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Edison International by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,999,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,429,769,000 after buying an additional 3,734,550 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Edison International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,276,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,632,000 after purchasing an additional 433,845 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Edison International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,261,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,166,000 after purchasing an additional 202,541 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Edison International by 266.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,309,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,327,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX stock opened at $71.53 on Wednesday. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $77.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average of $70.57.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.84%.

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EIX shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

