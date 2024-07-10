Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 74.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,522 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of HYD opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day moving average is $51.63.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1882 per share. This is a boost from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

