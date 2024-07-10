Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 93.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,135 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth $688,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 9.6% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth $251,000.

Fox Factory Price Performance

Shares of FOXF opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.43. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.98 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fox Factory

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $333.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.58 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.41%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.30 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,783.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

