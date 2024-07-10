Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.06.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

