Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $558,460,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $52,752,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MetLife by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,090,000 after purchasing an additional 700,788 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,425,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $20,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

MET opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.21 and a 12-month high of $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average of $70.35.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Argus increased their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MET

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.