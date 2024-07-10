Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $232,502,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NetApp by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $497,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,574 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,942 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in NetApp by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,720,000 after purchasing an additional 950,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,257,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,798. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Stock Up 1.1 %

NTAP stock opened at $133.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.47. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. NetApp’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

NetApp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

