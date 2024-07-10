Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $713,500,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,345,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,695,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,063,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,451,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,179,000 after purchasing an additional 949,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,287,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,124,000 after purchasing an additional 35,538 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $139.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.44. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.