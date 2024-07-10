Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 42.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 61,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 38,769 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CAH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.0 %

CAH opened at $95.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.91 and a 200 day moving average of $104.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.11 and a 52-week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

