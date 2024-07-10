Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTO. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,155,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,490,000 after purchasing an additional 528,409 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,884,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,122,000 after acquiring an additional 81,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,547,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,025,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,949,000 after acquiring an additional 246,253 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 23.4% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 616,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,595,000 after acquiring an additional 116,764 shares during the period. 9.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rentokil Initial Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE RTO opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91. Rentokil Initial plc has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $41.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group raised Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

