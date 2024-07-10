Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 6,315.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 40.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE SQM opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $2.52. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.80 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.81.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

