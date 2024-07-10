Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,250 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Shell by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL opened at $72.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.97. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $230.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

