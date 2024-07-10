Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,242,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,423,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in General Mills by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,074,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,858,000 after purchasing an additional 501,717 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,205,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,362,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,459,000 after purchasing an additional 369,628 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,003,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,909,000 after buying an additional 235,938 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.62. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $77.63.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

