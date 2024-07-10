Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,553 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

