Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REXR. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5,510.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.05. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $58.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.30). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.21%.

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

