Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.21 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 298.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 20.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $6,844,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 175,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.42.

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $85.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

