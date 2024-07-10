Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.71 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,293 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,750,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,889,000. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8,067.0% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,948,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,540 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,034,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 92.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,160,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,349 shares in the last quarter.

VGIT opened at $58.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.30. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $59.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1774 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

