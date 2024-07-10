Whittier Trust Co. Has $158,000 Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 500.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Gray Foundation increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. Gray Foundation now owns 522,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,993,000 after buying an additional 435,070 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 572.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 325,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,008,000 after buying an additional 276,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 376.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,377,000 after buying an additional 241,854 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 510.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 271,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,406,000 after buying an additional 227,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 478.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 247,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,364,000 after buying an additional 205,059 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IGM stock opened at $98.60 on Wednesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $98.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.78. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.