Whittier Trust Co. Has $184,000 Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 27,057.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NET. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 10.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 13.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $1,311,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 86.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $82.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.79 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $4,991,671.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at $21,975,017.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $1,274,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,335,346.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $4,991,671.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at $21,975,017.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 724,487 shares of company stock worth $57,429,128. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

